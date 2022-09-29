FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 6.0 %

GOLD stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.