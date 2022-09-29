Charli3 (C3) 24 Hour Volume Hits $331,107.00

Charli3 (C3) traded down 62.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Charli3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Charli3 has a market cap of $763,304.00 and $331,107.00 worth of Charli3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Charli3 has traded 84.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Charli3 Coin Profile

Charli3’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Charli3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charli3’s official Twitter account is @Oraclecharli3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Charli3’s official website is charli3.io.

Buying and Selling Charli3

According to CryptoCompare, “CHARLI3 is an open-source decentralized oracle to the Cardano Network. CHARLI3 is the platform that provides and verifies data (initially focused on blockchain economic values) for blockchain applications. CHARLI3 is a firm believer in decentralization and open access to accurate information accessed safely and efficiently. The contracts and updates will be open to the public. CHARLI3 will utilize blockchain-based rewards for node operators verifying data.Beyond the incentives of the Charli3 (C3) token as a reward, it will also act as operator based governance for data consensus and community changes. Larger stakes are associated with ELO based reputations and aid in consensus as above and future platform governance in a decentralized fashion. This allows for the integrity of the platform to be maintained over the long term.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charli3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charli3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Charli3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

