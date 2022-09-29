Alpha5 Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $889,583.00 (A5T)

Alpha5 (A5T) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Alpha5 has a total market cap of $889,583.00 and $25,469.00 worth of Alpha5 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha5 coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha5 has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha5 launched on July 9th, 2021. Alpha5’s total supply is 33,665,703 coins. Alpha5’s official Twitter account is @alpha5_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha5’s official message board is alpha5-io.medium.com. Alpha5’s official website is www.alpha5.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha5 is a digital asset derivatives exchange offering a comprehensive suite of products for the crypto ecosystem. A5T is the native exchange token of Alpha5.io.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha5 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha5 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha5 using one of the exchanges listed above.

