Rural Funds Group to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RFF)

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.
Rural Funds Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider David Bryant purchased 389,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$998,563.00 ($698,295.80).
Rural Funds Group Company Profile
Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.
Read More
