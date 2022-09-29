Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

