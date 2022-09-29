iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,939 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $89.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

