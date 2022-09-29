Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

