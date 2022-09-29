Toews Corp ADV Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

