Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,810 Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Weber by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Weber by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Weber by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.46.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Weber Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

