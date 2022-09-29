Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,015,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,503,000 after buying an additional 121,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $59.88 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

