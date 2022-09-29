Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 13,418 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

