PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $58.19 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

Specifically, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 552,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,099,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,579 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.70.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 421.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in PriceSmart by 89.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

