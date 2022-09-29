Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,516 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 697.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.