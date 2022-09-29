Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 61,319 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,319 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 414,097 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.24. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.48%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

