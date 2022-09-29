Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BCSF opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $838.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,400 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.