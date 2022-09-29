Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 107,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCPC opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.75 and a quick ratio of 21.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

