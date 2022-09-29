Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,578 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 67,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,464 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 83,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Price Performance

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $361.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

