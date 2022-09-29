Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,124 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.89.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $409.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

