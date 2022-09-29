American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.97. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

