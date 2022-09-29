Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $247.85 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.