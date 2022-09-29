Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 856.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after buying an additional 233,636 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Insider Activity

Boise Cascade Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCC opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

