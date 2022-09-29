MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

