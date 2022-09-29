MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

