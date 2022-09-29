MAI Capital Management Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,478 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

