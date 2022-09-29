MAI Capital Management Sells 84 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in ResMed by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after purchasing an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $218.75 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $275.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

