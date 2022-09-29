MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Puzo Michael J raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 74,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 147,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 51,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.