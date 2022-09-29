Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.34 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

