Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copart by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after purchasing an additional 610,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

