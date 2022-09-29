MAI Capital Management Buys 2,612 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.34 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

