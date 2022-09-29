Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 6th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Visa makes up 5.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Visa by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V opened at $179.18 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $338.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.