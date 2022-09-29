Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 14,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $338.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

