Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $185.86

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.86 and last traded at $186.23, with a volume of 40807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.36.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

