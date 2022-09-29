ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $225.83

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $225.83 and last traded at $226.16, with a volume of 10630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

