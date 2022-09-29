Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $82.12

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.12 and last traded at $82.28, with a volume of 57740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.26.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

