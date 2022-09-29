Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.55

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 58620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,018,007 shares of company stock valued at $59,856,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

