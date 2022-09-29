Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $213.22

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $213.22 and last traded at $214.50, with a volume of 21836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.64.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

