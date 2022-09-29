Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.02

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 35932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $573,306. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,020,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

