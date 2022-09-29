Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.92

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.92 and last traded at $68.01, with a volume of 5966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.36.

ZD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Ziff Davis’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

