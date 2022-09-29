Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $234.51

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $234.51 and last traded at $235.26, with a volume of 929940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

