800 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

