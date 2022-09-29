Heritage Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $345.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.23 and its 200 day moving average is $361.73. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

