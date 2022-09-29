170 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,992,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.08. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.80 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.