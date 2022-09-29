Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $37,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $12,050,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,151,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,889,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

