Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $490,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 45,835 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 242,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 407,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

