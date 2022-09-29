Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $494,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $220.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.