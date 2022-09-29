The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

