Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Increases By 612.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 612.6% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance
About Itaú Corpbanca
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.