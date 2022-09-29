Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Increases By 612.6%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 612.6% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

About Itaú Corpbanca

Shares of ITCB stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.