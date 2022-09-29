HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 623.5% in September

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 623.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.39) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.92.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

