Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Rises By 671.4%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 671.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Embark Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBKW opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

