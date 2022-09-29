Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.73

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 223091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

